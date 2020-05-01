UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

