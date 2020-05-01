UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

SCTBF stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

About Securitas

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

