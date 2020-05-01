Urban Edge Properties to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 243,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.