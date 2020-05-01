Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.60, but opened at $57.87. Valero Energy shares last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 4,570,900 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

