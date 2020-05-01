Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81, 276,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,778,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Specifically, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $3,006,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 339.98% and a negative net margin of 854.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.