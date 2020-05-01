Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 225.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $7,387,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $207,854,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $209.49 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.49 and its 200-day moving average is $194.42.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

