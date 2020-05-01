VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in VF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth about $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in VF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. VF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

