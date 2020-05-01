W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Down 13.2% in April

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,935,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $97,047,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

