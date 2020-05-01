Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) vs. Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Head to Head Survey

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Washington Federal pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 27.66% 9.38% 1.14% Old Point Financial 14.47% 7.29% 0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $733.78 million 2.83 $210.26 million $2.61 10.25 Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.53 $7.86 million N/A N/A

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Federal and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

