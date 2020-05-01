WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 995,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

