William Blair Comments on J & J Snack Foods Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.81%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.