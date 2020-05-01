William Blair Weighs in on Invesco Ltd.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE IVZ opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Invesco has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $69,260,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

