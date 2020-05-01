WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRWSY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Societe Generale raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.