Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WOR opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

