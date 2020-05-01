Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.