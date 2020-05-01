Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YELP stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

