Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 8,810,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock worth $396,549,460. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yeti by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $81,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after buying an additional 197,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yeti by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 227,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. Yeti has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

