Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,898.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 158,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 150,744 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,829,000 after acquiring an additional 167,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $296,913,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $86.43 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

