Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Trading 8.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.91, 5,041,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 3,308,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

