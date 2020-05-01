Zacks Investment Research Lowers CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

