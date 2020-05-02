-$0.02 EPS Expected for Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novagold Resources.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Novagold Resources stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

