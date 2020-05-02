-$0.06 EPS Expected for BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

MTA stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

BRP Group Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

