-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qutoutiao’s earnings. Qutoutiao posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qutoutiao will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qutoutiao.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.54). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,445.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Qutoutiao’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTT stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

