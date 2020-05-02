$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.96. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

