-$0.44 EPS Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.37). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million.

TBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

