$1.27 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report $1.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $5.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $17.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

ACRS opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 813,581 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 268,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.