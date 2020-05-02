$1.27 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report $1.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $5.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $17.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

ACRS opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 813,581 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 268,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.