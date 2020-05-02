13,073 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 880,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 551,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,365,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Kennametal stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.