$18.67 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post sales of $18.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.71 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $76.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.93 million to $83.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.22 million, with estimates ranging from $72.17 million to $85.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million.

FDUS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, President Thomas Charles Lauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,876.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

FDUS opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

