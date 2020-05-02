7,099 Shares in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 1.42% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000.

CMDY stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

