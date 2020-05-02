AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

