ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $198.43 and last traded at $191.25, 2,489,301 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 192% from the average session volume of 851,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

