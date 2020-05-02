Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 15,470,000 shares. Currently, 37.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In related news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 1,525,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995,361.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,595,799 shares of company stock worth $231,646,153. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIMT opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIMT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

