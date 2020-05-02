Air Canada (AC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Air Canada (TSE:AC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($1.14) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.80.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

