Air Canada (ACDVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

