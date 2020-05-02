Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 141.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

