Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,956,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after buying an additional 2,409,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,887,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

