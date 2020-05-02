Altagas Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altagas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$13.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$17.00 target price on Altagas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.75.

Altagas stock opened at C$16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

