Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) & Summer Infant (NYSE:SUMR) Head to Head Contrast

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amcor alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amcor and Summer Infant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 3 3 0 2.29 Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor presently has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor and Summer Infant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $9.46 billion 1.47 $430.20 million $0.61 14.23 Summer Infant $173.18 million 0.04 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Infant.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Summer Infant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.01% 14.91% 4.89% Summer Infant -2.40% -46.49% -3.38%

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Infant has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amcor beats Summer Infant on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names. The company sells its products directly to retailers through own direct sales force and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors; and through partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website, as well as indirectly through distributors, representatives, and international retail customers. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.