American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $115.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXP. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

AXP stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

