Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.