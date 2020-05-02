Analysts Offer Predictions for Caterpillar Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 183.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 287,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

