Analysts Set Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target at $57.31

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 94.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $12,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $11,033,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $6,072,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 139.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

