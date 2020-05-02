Analyzing PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NYSE:UBOH)

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and United Bancshares Inc. OH has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PNC Financial Services Group and United Bancshares Inc. OH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNC Financial Services Group 0 9 7 0 2.44 United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A

PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $126.46, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNC Financial Services Group 23.23% 10.16% 1.20% United Bancshares Inc. OH 20.17% 11.90% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 2.04 $5.37 billion $11.39 9.04 United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 0.98 $10.66 million N/A N/A

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

