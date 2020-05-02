Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

APF opened at GBX 156.60 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $284.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In related news, insider Patrick Meier acquired 6,310 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Also, insider Jim Rutherford bought 25,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £39,250 ($51,631.15). Insiders bought 66,310 shares of company stock worth $10,391,740 over the last 90 days.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

