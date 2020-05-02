Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AM opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.75. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

