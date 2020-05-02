Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 380,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Barclays started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $854.17 million and a PE ratio of -8.36.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.94). Equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

