Appreciate Group (LON:APP) PT Lowered to GBX 55 at Liberum Capital

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

APP opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. Appreciate Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.50 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of $76.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.38.

In other Appreciate Group news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,890.03).

Appreciate Group Company Profile

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

