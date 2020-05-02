Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ADM opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

