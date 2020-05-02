Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.48. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 259.21% and a negative net margin of 1,552.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.