Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 73.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after buying an additional 1,044,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,092,000 after acquiring an additional 991,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,869,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,757,000 after acquiring an additional 664,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

